Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PHPPY stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Signify has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

