Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,073.5 days.

SFFYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of SFFYF stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14. Signify has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

