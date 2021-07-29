Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.33.

SLAB stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.45. 352,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,903. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

