Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $220.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

