Simon Lee Dunn Acquires 18,000 Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Simon Lee Dunn purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,220 ($6,819.96).

Rotala stock opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. Rotala PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £14.28 million and a PE ratio of 26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.59.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

