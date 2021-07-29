Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.