Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.