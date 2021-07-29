Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 410,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,336,371 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $6.38.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

