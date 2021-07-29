Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $1.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

