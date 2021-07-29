Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SIX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,237. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.