SkinCoin Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $150,019.92 and approximately $28,555.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

