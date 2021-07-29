SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SLR Senior Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $245.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. On average, analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

