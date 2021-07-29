Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $43.70

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.70, but opened at $40.38. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 10,461 shares trading hands.
SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.
About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
