Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

SMGZY stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.06. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

