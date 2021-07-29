Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,642,760 shares of company stock worth $313,416,394 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

