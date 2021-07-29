SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,152,800 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the June 30th total of 10,673,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,662.0 days.
OTCMKTS SOHOF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46. SOHO China has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
SOHO China Company Profile
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.