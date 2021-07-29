SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 2nd

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) are set to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

