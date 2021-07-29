Sonic Automotive’s (SAH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.02 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.76.

SAH stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,329,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

