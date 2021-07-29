South Atlantic Bancshares’ (SABK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $14.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS SABK opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.