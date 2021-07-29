South State (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Lowered to $90.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price reduced by Truist from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.
NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in South State by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
