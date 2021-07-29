South State (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Lowered to $90.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price reduced by Truist from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in South State by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

