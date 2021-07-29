S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $3.15. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.82.

SPGI traded up $12.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,944. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $422.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

