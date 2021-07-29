SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Shares of SP traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 104,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,043. The company has a market cap of $796.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62.

SP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

