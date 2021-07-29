Spaceswap Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

