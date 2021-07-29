SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Position Trimmed by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 1.5% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 108,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

