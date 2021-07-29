SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $73.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

