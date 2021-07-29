SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.