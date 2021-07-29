Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of -1.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

