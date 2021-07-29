Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 3,802,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

