Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%.

SAVE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,744. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

