Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.