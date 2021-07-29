Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,963 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

