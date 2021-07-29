Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,654 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

