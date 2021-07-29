Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

