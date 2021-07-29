Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 558.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 300.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 374.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

NYSE RGA opened at $108.42 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

