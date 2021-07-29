Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

