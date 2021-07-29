Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,846 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.