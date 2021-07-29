SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.820 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $79.07. 17,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

