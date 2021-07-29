St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

