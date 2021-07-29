Stafi (FIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.81 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Stafi has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

