Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May Sells 5,000 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $325.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.89. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

