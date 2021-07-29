Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May Sells 5,000 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:STMP opened at $325.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.89. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.34.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
