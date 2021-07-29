Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 101.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter.

Standard AVB Financial stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

