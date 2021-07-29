Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 18,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,595,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

