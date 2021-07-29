Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.60. 24,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

