Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.