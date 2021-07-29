State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 117,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $527.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.