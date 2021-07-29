State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $323.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

