State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.