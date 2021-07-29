State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 17,100 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.23% of FormFactor worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.