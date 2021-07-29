State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,516 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

