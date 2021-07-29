State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,513 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.89 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

